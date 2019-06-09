On the Boardwalk, she’d push herself to run a mile. She enjoyed the scenery — the Technicolor buildings, the Ferris wheel and other amusement rides, the breeze off the ocean — and a mile seemed so far. She might go to the gym once in a while, too, just to curl a couple of 10-pound dumbbells, just to feel a soft burn in her arms. It was nothing that anyone else couldn’t do. That was the problem. She was 22 years old, then 23. She had been living with her boyfriend, but the relationship was falling apart, and she wasn’t doing anything in her life that anyone else couldn’t do, and she couldn’t see a time she ever would.