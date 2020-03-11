In truth, getting the honor three years after retirement adds to the honor. Talley was the national I-AA coach of the year in 1997, and his 2009 Villanova team won the I-AA national title. He had started the program back up from scratch, playing the first games in 1985, after the school had taken a hiatus from football. In his career, between five seasons at Division III St. Lawrence and 32 at Villanova, Talley had a 257-155-2 record.