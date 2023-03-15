Drexel star Keishana Washington an AP, USBWA honorable mention All-American

On Wednesday, Drexel guard Keishana Washington was named an honorable mention All-American by the Associated Press and by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and a second-team academic All-American by College Sports Communicators.

» READ MORE: A day in the life of Drexel star Keishana Washington

Washington, one of the most prolific players in City 6 history, is second-all-time at Drexel with 2,320 career points. The Pickering, Ontario, native is the all-time leading Canadian scorer in NCAA women’s basketball history. She recently broke the single-season scoring record at Drexel (769) and currently has 815 points. She is the nation’s second-leading scorer at 27.2 points per game.

The Dragons will play in the first round of the WNIT on Thursday at Fordham (7 p.m., ESPN+).

» READ MORE: Sign up now for Bracket Jawn, The Inquirer's college hoops challenge, for your chance to win $1,000!