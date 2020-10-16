There’s a third-generation Manning quarterback coming, and he’s looking pretty good.
Arch Manning is the son of Cooper, Peyton and Eli’s older brother. His grandfather is Archie Manning. He seems to be following in the footsteps of his uncles and grandfather with a rocket right arm.
- Philly native Andrew Glazer’s ‘Bad Hombres’ film features former Phillie Domonic Brown and the only binational pro baseball team
- Falcons shut down facilities after positive COVID-19 test, LeBron James pays tribute to Kobe Bryant, and more sports news
- Watch Derrick Henry stiff-arm Josh Norman into another galaxy, Jose Altuve’s uncharacteristic throwing errors, more sports news
Manning played on ESPN2 last night for Isidore Newman School in New Orleans. He put on a show and showed off the strength of those Manning genes in a 55-22 win. Manning completed 21 of 28 passes for 253 yards.
It’ll be a while before Manning reaches the collegiate level, let alone the NFL. He’s a sophomore in high school. 247Sports has him rated as the No. 1 quarterback in the class of 2023, so go ahead and bookmark the 2026 NFL Draft.
He’s already playing on ESPN as a sophomore. The hype for the next Manning could reach a LeBron James-like level. Fans from schools everywhere are already campaigning to land Manning.
The rumors will swirl all over the place due to the Manning connections. Ole Miss is where his grandfather, father, and uncle Eli attended. He wears No. 16 like his uncle Peyton did at the University of Tennessee. Ole Miss' head coach while Eli was in college was David Cutcliffe, who is now at Duke. Cutcliffe was Peyton’s offensive coordinator at Tennessee, too. And you can’t forget the hometown school, LSU.
Postseason baseball is good for surprises. Stars are created and etched in fans' memory forever.
Carlos Correa is already a star in Houston, but the shortstop said he called his shot on his walk-off home run against the Tampa Bay Rays.
“Waking off the field I said, ‘I’m gonna end it,’ ” Correa said.
Correa’s home run kept the Astros alive. While they were down 3-0, the series didn’t feel like it was dominated by the Rays. Each Tampa Bay win was by three or less runs, and one Houston mistake usually led to it.
Only one team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit. Houston still has to win two games against one of the stingiest pitching staffs in baseball, but then again ... it is October.
The National League surprise has been the Braves' rookie starting pitchers. Last night, Bryse Wilson pitched six innings of one-hit, one-run baseball against the highest-scoring offense in the league.
Entering Thursday’s game, Wilson had a 5.91 career ERA.
Wilson joins Braves Ian Anderson and Kyle Wright as rookie starters to pitch six innings and get a win. Only one other rookie has done that in the last five years, and he so happens to be a Brave, too. Wilson may have the bragging rights after his performance came against arguably the best left-handed pitcher of this generation.
When the Denver Nuggets drafted Carmelo Anthony in the 2003 NBA Draft, the franchise was arguably as happy as Cleveland was landing LeBron James. Anthony’s Nuggets career was dominant, but he was traded to the New York Knicks after expressing admiration for wanting to play in New York.
That decision may not be rubbing the Nuggets too well.
The Denver Nuggets twitter account posted a picture asking fans who was their favorite Nugget of all time. The photo didn’t include Denver’s third all-time leading scorer.
Anthony not being included rubbed NBA fans the wrong way. He played a large role in making the Nuggets a respectable team again while making four All-Star games in eight seasons. His 24.8 points per game is the most of any team he’s played with, and he’s the third all-time leading scorer in Nuggets history.
Even Chauncey Billups — who played five seasons in Denver and is more popular for his Detroit days — was in the photo over Anthony. Fans couldn’t handle the disrespect, whether it was blatant or not.