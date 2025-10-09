Army-Navy soccer returns to Subaru Park, but with a twist, as women’s teams take center stage

Another chapter in the Army-Navy rivalry will be written on Friday — but now with a twist.

It’ll be the first time the event features a doubleheader, with both the women’s and men’s teams scheduled to hit the pitch at Subaru Park in Chester, at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively.

Advertisement

Last year’s men’s game drew 10,134 fans, which was the highest-attended regular season game in NCAA Division I men’s soccer all-time. In this, the 14th edition of this annual Classic, the two women’s programs now enter the picture, reigniting their own rivalry.

» READ MORE: Brenden Aaronson missed last month’s USMNT games. He hopes to make an impression this time.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the Philadelphia Union for welcoming our women’s program to join our men’s team at Subaru Park for this season’s Army-Navy doubleheader,” said Tracy Chao, head coach of Army’s women’s team. “It will truly be a tremendous opportunity for our cadet-athletes to experience the energy and excitement of this historic rivalry on a professional stage, in front of a passionate crowd.”

As the early game, the inaugural women’s classic at Subaru Park is shaping up to be one for the history books too, with a battle of two eight-win teams. Both teams rank at the top of the Patriot League in goals, shots, and corners.

» READ MORE: The Union launch their first-ever app, designed to enhance your soccer experience

Brigid Duffy leads Army’s high-powered offense with 10 goals, while Sophia Henry (seven goals) and Sabrina Rogers (four) follow suit.

Navy is led by Marlee Heaven, who has seven goals on the season, and freshman Faith Graziano, with four.

However, Navy’s advantage comes from its defense. While Army has allowed 18 goals across its 13 games, third worst in the Patriot League, Navy ranks in the bottom third with just 12 goals allowed in 14 games. Natasha Stramrood, the team’s sophomore goalkeeper, has excelled in her second season with Navy, posting a near 82 percent save percentage alongside two shutouts.

“Credit to Navy head women’s soccer coach Carin Gabarra for her initiative in launching this series for our programs,” Chao continued. “We all know this night is more than just a game; it’s a celebration of service, tradition, and the pride shared by both programs and our incredible fan bases.”

On the men’s side...

Tradition continues as Friday night will mark the 14th year Army and Navy have squared off along Chester’s waterfront.

Last year, a tight 2-1 Army win improved their overall record in the Classic to 6-3-5, but this year, the two programs seem to be entering what will be the nightcap of this doubleheader evenly matched.

Army enters the match behind a 3-4-4 record with an offense that ranks fifth in the Patriot League in goals scored (11), despite ranking eighth in shot attempts (108). The Black Knights are buoyed by stellar year so far from Michael Guiry. The sophomore goalkeeper has allowed just nine goals against 109 shots and is third amongst Patriot League goalies with 4.44 saves per game.

Meanwhile, Navy looks to be in search of their first win against Army since 2021 and first conference win, despite a near identical 3-5-4 record, thanks to the play of Duncan Sullivan and Andrew Schug.

Sullivan, a sophomore midfielder, ranks second in the Patriot League with 28 shots despite playing less games than those behind him, including Schug, who sits at 25 shots. The next closest player on the team is A.J. Schuetz with just 12 shots and so far, the duo of Sullivan and Schug have combined for 24 of Navy’s total 46 shots on goal.

Defensively, goalkeeper Robert Eaton has been one of the busier netminders in the conference with 46 saves across his 10 games, but midfielder Nate Stewart, a Phoenixville native, and defender Keane Brown, a New Hope native who attended the Pennington School, will look to keep the ball out of the defensive zone in what is expected to be a homecoming for both.

“As we enter year 14 of the Army-Navy Cup, a match that has been a cornerstone of men’s soccer since 2012 ... this event is one of the premier collegiate soccer fixtures in the country,” noted Tom Theodorakis, Army’s athletic director, via press release. “With over 10,000 attendees last year, it’s clear that this partnership continues to provide an unforgettable experience for our cadets and soccer fans alike.”

» READ MORE: Follow the Inquirer's complete coverage of soccer right here!