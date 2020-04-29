The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, scheduled for the last week of June at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, has been postponed and rescheduled for Oct. 8-11, the PGA of American announced Wednesday.
One of five major championships on the LPGA Tour, the tournament has been scheduled for June 25-28.
According to a statement from the PGA, golf will be played on the new dates “provided it is safe and responsible to do so at that time.”
“The PGA of America will work closely with public health officials at the national, state and county levels through championship week,” it said. “The health and safety of players, spectators, volunteers, rules officials and staff remain the top priority.”
PGA of America president Suzy Whaley said finding new dates at this time “was a prudent choice for the LPGA players, the local community, Aronimink members and our staff.”
“We remain resolute in our commitment to this championship as well as helping future generations of women be more successful on and off the golf course,” she said.
The Women’s PGA Championship is the second area event on the LPGA Tour to be postponed. The ShopRite LPGA Classic, originally scheduled for May 29-31, was pushed back to July 31 through Aug. 2.