“Everybody said for GAP, they usually play it pretty far back, and I think it was 7,000 from the back tees,” Grier said, referring to the Golf Association of Philadelphia, which governs the event. “So I’m looking at some of these holes and thinking I don’t even know if I can reach them … 7,000 yards on the scorecard for me who only hits it about 230-240. But it wasn’t as hard as I made it out to be.”