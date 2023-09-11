Football is officially back, which means the pool for the worst sports betting beats of the last week has greatly increased, and there are a few wild situations to choose from.

There’s still a lot of season to play, but the college football beat of the year might be crowned (sorry, Texas Tech bettors).

Here’s a look at a few of the worst beats from the football weekend.

Bad beat: Texas Tech bettors go down to the Ducks

Texas Tech hosted No. 13 Oregon Saturday night as a 4.5-point underdog. Red Raiders backers had to feel pretty good entering the fourth quarter, their team leading outright, 27-18.

Even as Oregon took over and Texas Tech started a last-chance drive trailing 31-30, the bet seemed like a lock.

Then, this happened:

Oregon’s Jeffrey Bassa intercepted Tech’s Tyler Shough.

If he goes down, the game is over and Tech bettors win. Instead, Bassa took it to the end zone and the point-spread win flipped from one side to the other.

Bad beat: Carr’s kneeling ruins rushing prop

Look, if you’re betting on Derek Carr’s rushing prop over, you maybe deserve this. He’s not known for his legs, and some could argue he’s not that well known for his throwing arm either.

Still, does anyone really deserve a beat like this?

Carr, the new Saints quarterback, had 7 rushing yards when the Saints took over with a one-point lead on their final drive. But it was kneel-down time.

Carr kneeled down twice, for -3 yards, and finished the game with 4 yards.

Brutal.

Bad beat: Colts backers go down at the goal line

Back new quarterback Anthony Richardson and new coach Shane Steichen in their debut at home vs. the Jaguars? For a good chunk of Sunday, you were looking pretty good.

The point spread was anywhere from 3.5 to 5 points in favor of the Jaguars, and the Colts entered the fourth quarter with a 21-17 lead.

But Jacksonville scored 14 straight and took a 10-point lead with four minutes to go.

The Colts, however, drove the ball all the way down the field and got a fourth down conversion from Richardson to set up a first-and-goal from the 3-yard line with a minute left.

The sequence from there went like this:

First down: Richardson rushes for 2 yards to the 1-yard line but is injured on the play. Second down: Backup Gardner Minshew throws an incomplete pass. Third down: Deon Jackson runs for no gain. Fourth down: Minshew throws another incomplete pass.

A 17-play, 74-yard drive ended on the 1-yard line, and Colts bettors don’t cash a ticket on their underdog.