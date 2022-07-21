With temperatures hovering around 100 degrees this weekend, you might want to consider drinking ... not water ... not Gatorade, but pickle juice.

It may sound odd, but the Eagles can attest to this. Nearly 22 years ago, they defeated the Dallas Cowboys, 41-14, in 100-degree heat. Former coach Andy Reid had a couple of tricks up his sleeve that game, making each player drink pickle juice to help them cope with dehydration and muscle cramps.

» READ MORE: ‘Abnormally dry’ weather in the Philly region is giving temperatures a boost as city extends heat emergency

Athletes for years have been drinking pickle brine, and it’s evolved into asports drink. All while still not knowing if it truly works.

Does it work?

Pickle juice is a widely used remedy for leg cramps in the sports world. The concept has been used for many years, although there’s been little research and studies done to prove if it’s effective.

The theory is that pickle juice, which contains large amounts of potassium and sodium, produces electrolytes faster. So after a sweaty or lengthy workout session, sipping pickle juice could help recover electrolyte levels more quickly than water.

However a study in 2014 looked at the intake of pickle juice, mustard, and purified water while one was dehydrated to see if would effect sodium and potassium levels. The study checked blood plasma levels of nine healthy men for signs of increased electrolytes following consumption of pickle juice after they had exercised. It concluded that electrolyte levels remained the same.

Athletes continue to drink pickle juice, and experts still don’t know all the reasons why it’s good to drink it after exercising. But they do know that it seems to help relieve cramps.

Athletes sipping on dill

Former Temple guard Quinton Rose, now playing in the G-League for the Westchester Knicks, was introduced to pickle juice his freshman year.

The 6-foot-8 guard had cramps that started to affect his ability to play.

“I would come to the end of a game and it was happening consistently,” Rose said. “We were trying everything, like finishing a gallon a day of water, drinking certain supplements, taking vitamins, and it was still happening.”

It wasn’t until Rich Levy, Temple’s strength and conditioning coach at the time, suggested to Rose, who was then a sophomore, to give pickle juice a try. Levy heard about the idea and knew athletes would drink it to help reduce the pain for cramps.

Former coach Fran Dunphy gave Levy the approval and said as long as Rose could finish a game he was all for it.

“I had to drink like a double shot before every game,” Rose said. “The taste was terrible. I wasn’t happy about the taste, but it worked.”

» READ MORE: The Sixers want to build a new $1.3 billion arena in Center City

Rose would take his pickle juice during stretches an hour before tip-off. The cramps went away.

He continued to use that method during his junior year, by that point he could tolerate the taste.

“By my senior year, I changed my diet,” Rose said. “I was just eating different and much more healthy, so I didn’t really need it anymore.”

A year later, following the Eagles’ pickle juice game, The Pickle Juice Company was launched. It is available in various-sized containers, including a 2.5 oz. extra-strength shot. The company claims their beverages prevent cramps and also help people recover from cramps.

» READ MORE: Nights could be especially dangerous as heat wave gains steam in Philly

So if you’re exercising in the extreme heat, maybe look to invest in pickle juice or create an at-home remedy. No promises it’ll work, though.