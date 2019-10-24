Therein lies the source of the fatigue that both Brown and Simmons project whenever the talk turns to his outside shot. It’s not that they don’t understand the transformational power that such a weapon would have on the game. Rather, it’s that our attention seems disproportionately fixated on the one thing that Simmons doesn’t do when compared to all of the other things that he does. At 23 years old, he is one of the most efficient players in the game, with a preternatural understanding of how he can best deploy his skill set to help his team win basketball games. Now, combine that with the remarkable combination of aggression and body control that we saw on Wednesday night, and you’d be a fool to wish for a free-wheeling gunner who lacks self-awareness with his shots. “