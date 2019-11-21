2) Ben Simmons’ best play of the night wasn’t the first NBA three-pointer of his career (although I just double-checked and that did indeed happen). It was an assist, and it came when play was stopped. With under two minutes remaining in the first half, Marcus Morris dragged Joel Embiid to the court after a textbook box out by the Sixers big man. Embiid took exception, and Morris took exception to him taking exception, and things looked as if they might quickly escalate. But after Embiid raced to his feet, Simmons grabbed his teammate by the hips and pulled him away from Morris, then put himself between the two players, pushing Embiid to the aside of the court. Morris was assessed a Flagarant 1, and both players received technical fouls, but there will be no two-game suspension like the one Embiid drew for his altercation with Karl-Anthony Towns earlier this season. That’s a good thing. Because the Sixers clearly need this starting five to spend some quality time together.