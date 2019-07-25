Wearing your favorite team’s jersey transforms you — turning your body into a living, breathing shrine to the team you devote your fandom to.

Or, maybe they just look cool.

Jerseys are culture. We grow to love uniforms just as much as the players in them. What originates as playing equipment can quickly morph into a fashion statement if the design resonates.

Franchises look to build a sense of unity by creating uniforms that fans are proud to wear in their everyday life. They serve as era-defining symbols.

Throughout decades of Philly sports, we’ve seen a vast collection of jerseys come and go — some beloved and others we wish we could forget.

From red, white, and blue to kelly green, the uniforms donned by Philly teams have captivated us for generations. But which uniform is Philly’s favorite? We want to know.

The Inquirer has put together a list of 20 designs from the Eagles, Phillies, Sixers and Flyers. Review the uniforms below and rank them to help us name Philly’s all-time favorite jersey.

Lynn Bloom, of Mitchell & Ness, looks over a rack of Phillies jerseys at the shop in Philadelphia.
To vet our list, we visited Lynn Bloom, the director of authentics and archives for Mitchell & Ness and a Delaware County native.

Bloom, who’s been with the company in a variety of roles since 2001, is responsible for researching historic jerseys and working with the sales team to determine which uniforms the store will recreate and sell.

GET TO KNOW: Lynn Bloom


From:

Lansdowne, Pa.


Favorite team at the moment:

Sixers ... but she loves all Philly teams.


All-time favorite Philly athlete:

Allen Iverson


Favorite Philly jersey:

1942 "Phils" Phillies jersey


Favorite thing about working for Mitchell & Ness:

The history

We leaned on Bloom’s expertise to provide you with some background as you rank the uniforms. See what she had to say about each of the 20 jerseys on our list.

Phillies: Pinstripes

Bryce Harper watches a fly ball earlier this season.
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
Bryce Harper watches a fly ball earlier this season.

Bloom: “It hasn’t changed much in many years which I like. I like the consistency and I like the pinstripes. My favorite thing about this jersey — and you can’t necessarily see it in photos — but their wordmark across the front is chain stitched. The quality of it is just so great. I really like the logo treatment on this jersey more than anything else.”

Phillies: Off-white alternates

Jayson Werth (left), Jimmy Rollins, Ryan Howard and Chase Utley.
Jayson Werth (left), Jimmy Rollins, Ryan Howard and Chase Utley.

Bloom: “It honors a team from the past so I like that. I like the Phillies wordmark. I’m a fan of this one.”

Phillies: ’70′s/'80′s home white

Greg Luzinski runs the bases after a 1977 homer.
SARA KRULWICH / File Photograph
Greg Luzinski runs the bases after a 1977 homer.

Bloom: “I like the consistency of the pinstripes and the 'P' logo. It was always one of my favorites so this feels very classic baseball and very classic Phillies.”

Phillies: Powder blues

Phillies all-time great Mike Schmidt.
Phillies all-time great Mike Schmidt.

Bloom: “I love it, everything about it. It has the button-front version, but there’s also a zip-front version which I think I prefer just for the uniqueness of it. But the logo, the 'P' is so classic and just the rib down the side. It’s just one of the best jerseys. Everybody loves that jersey."

Phillies: ‘Saturday Night Special'

Larry Christenson wears the all-burgundy uniform against the Expos on May 19, 1979.
Copyright © The Phillies/Paul Roedig
Larry Christenson wears the all-burgundy uniform against the Expos on May 19, 1979.

Bloom: “It’s fun. I like that they did it for one night. I understand why the players didn’t love it. It’s not a great look. I’m thrilled the Phillies are bringing it back for one night. The fact that it has legendary status essentially at this point after only being worn that one time is amazing.”

Eagles modern-day white

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles pauses on the field as the Eagles play the Saints.
DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer
Eagles quarterback Nick Foles pauses on the field as the Eagles play the Saints.

Bloom: “I like the white Eagles jerseys, but like a lot of Eagles fans, I wish the green was kelly green. I don’t love this green color. I don’t think I’m alone in that.”

Eagles midnight green

Nelson Agholor runs past a Texans player during a 2018 game.
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
Nelson Agholor runs past a Texans player during a 2018 game.

Bloom: “I don’t love the shade of green. But besides that, I think it’s a nice jersey.”

Eagles: ‘Back in black’

Carson Wentz throws against the Giants last season.
YONG KIM
Carson Wentz throws against the Giants last season.

Bloom: “I don’t love it. It’s still not my favorite thing. The Eagles are green. I know a lot of teams adopted an alternate black jersey and I understand that. It’s not my favorite thing. I prefer to stick with the team colors, but I know that the black looks good on the field and people seem to respond to it.”

Eagles: Kelly green

Randall Cunningham resists a tackle from Cowboys end Charles Haley.
Randall Cunningham resists a tackle from Cowboys end Charles Haley.

Bloom: “There we go! I love it. The fact that it’s very simple, just the green, the numbers, and the two Eagles logos on the sleeve. Classic. Beautiful. One of my favorites.”

Eagles: ’70s/'80s striped sleeves

Quarterback Ron Jaworski warms up ahead of a November 1980 game.
Associated Press file / AP
Quarterback Ron Jaworski warms up ahead of a November 1980 game.

Bloom: “This one to me is really unique because of the crazy sleeve stripe pattern. I mean, you really don’t see a lot of, as you can see there’s different size stripes. It’s pretty unique in that way so that’s really what I like about this one.”

Eagles: ‘Yellow Jackets’ throwback

Kevin Curtis outruns the Lions' Geral Alexander during a September 2007 game when the Eagles wore their throwback 'yellow jacket' jerseys.
Inq Murray
Kevin Curtis outruns the Lions' Geral Alexander during a September 2007 game when the Eagles wore their throwback 'yellow jacket' jerseys.

Bloom: “It was a nice idea — a nice nod to the city, the history, the colors of Philadelphia sort of that blue and yellow. I appreciate the history and the fact that they were educating people about the history of the franchise and the history of the city. It doesn’t feel like Eagles to me, but I thought it was fun.”

Flyers: Present-day orange

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart.
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
Flyers goaltender Carter Hart.

Bloom: “It looks a lot like what they wore in the 70′s which is really one of my favorite hockey jerseys.”

Flyers: 2012 Winter Classic

Scott Hartnell in the 2012 Winter Classic.
Daily News/Inquirer
Scott Hartnell in the 2012 Winter Classic.

Bloom: “I love the lace neck on hockey jerseys. Being a history person, it’s not really historically accurate for the Flyers. They never really wore that look. Bruins. Rangers. Other teams did. But I get why they did it. I like the other shade of orange better. This slightly paler orange, I don’t like as much.”

Flyers: ‘Lindros Era’ black

Former Flyer Eric Lindros on the ice against the New Jersey Devils.
Philadelphia Daily News
Former Flyer Eric Lindros on the ice against the New Jersey Devils.

Bloom: “Like I said with the Eagles wearing black, I understand why teams do it. But the Flyers have always had black as part of their logo and part of their look. So, this jersey feels to me like it was a natural addition to their offering with the orange and white. I really like this one.”

Sixers: Modern-day PHILA

Sixers center Joel Embiid with guard Ben Simmons.
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
Sixers center Joel Embiid with guard Ben Simmons.

Lynn Bloom: “I love the PHILA. It just feels like classic Sixers to me and like the earlier stars down the side. [The Sixers] have done really nice work and overall I think their jerseys have been a great representation of the franchise and the city.”

Sixers: ‘Iverson Era’

Allen Iverson steps over Tyronn Lue.
Allen Iverson steps over Tyronn Lue.

Bloom: “When this first came out, I wasn’t a huge fan. The Sixers were always red, white, and blue to me so when they brought in the black and the gold I wasn’t in love with it but the way that this team played and the fact that Iverson was there — now it’s only positive thoughts when I see it.”

Sixers: ’90s ‘stars and swoosh’

Shawn Bradley holds his new jersey after being drafted No. 2 overall in 1993.
AP
Shawn Bradley holds his new jersey after being drafted No. 2 overall in 1993.

Lynn Bloom: “This is one of the ones that actually surprised me when people started requesting it. It’s one of those 90′s era flashy jerseys. I’ve grown to kind of love it just because it’s crazy. So ... it’s a unique one."

Sixers: ‘Championship era’ red

Moses Malone puts up a shot over Larry Bird during a 1985 playoff game.
Charlie Krupa / AP
Moses Malone puts up a shot over Larry Bird during a 1985 playoff game.

Bloom: “You just have to love this because it’s when they won the championship so I always have special feelings for that one. Even though it’s pretty simple, it invokes a lot of positive feelings.”

Sixers: Stars and stripes

Julius Erving pulls in a rebound during an NBA Finals game against the Trail Blazers in 1977.
Bill Ingraham / AP
Julius Erving pulls in a rebound during an NBA Finals game against the Trail Blazers in 1977.

Bloom: “I love the stars down the side. I love that the Sixers incorporated that into their current jerseys. I love the Sixers in blue as well.”

Sixers: ‘Wilt Chamberlain 100’ era PHILA

Wilt Chamberlain stretches past Bill Russell for a rebound in 1967.
File
Wilt Chamberlain stretches past Bill Russell for a rebound in 1967.

Bloom: “The ones that just say ‘PHILA,’ there’s something really cool about that. When Iverson wore that on the cover of SLAM, that was a big moment for [Mitchell & Ness] so I have a little bit of sentimentality towards the PHILA jersey.”

