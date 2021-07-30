The 2021 NBA draft’s return to an in-person event meant the green room outfits were back. This year’s rookie class wore a mix of bold, deliberate and classic outfits.

This may have been one of the best dressed draft classes in recent years, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t questionable wardrobe selections.

Let’s take a look at some of the most memorable outfits from the 2021 NBA draft.

Best dressed goes to …

Jalen Green, taken by the Houston Rockets with the No. 2 pick, stole the show with his shiny Balmain pinstripe suit that stood out in every photo. It was a risky fit, but Green passed the test.

Green’s bell bottom pants had a classical touch, and wearing a white lace shirt under the suit jacket shows the kind confidence he has.

The best part? Green said this was his backup outfit.

When you wear a bold fit like this one, you open yourself to jokes. The internet wasted little time getting to the Michael Jackson jabs.

Kai Jones, taken by the Knicks as the No. 19 pick, may have been Green’s biggest competition for best dressed. Like Green, Jones took a risk: His rose gold colored slim suit was one of the most talked about fits on social media. Jones, who was born in the Bahamas, said the colors were an homage to his native land — the flamingo is the national bird of the Bahamas.

It’s one thing to think rose gold will look good, but to actually pull it off is impressive.

The runners up

Since most players brought the heat, standing out was no easy feat. A few draft picks wore all black, but top overall pick Cade Cunningham, who went to the Detroit Pistons, had the most flavor.

Cunningham’s black had a silk sheen to make it pop, and he topped it off with the studded red bottom shoes.

Evan Mobley’s teal suit, Scottie Barnes’ icy look and Franz Wagner’s Michigan flare all deserve mention, but the inside of Cameron Thomas’ jacket might have been the most creative. The aforementioned players had better fits than Thomas, but the LSU star honored Kobe Bryant, his favorite player, with a portrait and the “Mamba Mentality” saying emblazoned on the lining of his jacket. “Let your light shine,” a phrase that is a favorite of Thomas’ mom, also made an appearance on his jacket

Questionable outfits

Davion Mitchell can lockdown opponents with the best of them, but it’d be hard to defend his draft day fit. Mitchell’s attire had one color too many. His wardrobe was similar to Thomas, with a maroon jacket and black shoes, but while Thomas went with the conventional black pants, Mitchell tried to spice it up with a cream color. That combination isn’t popular for a reason.

Corey Kispert didn’t have a risky look or anything. His fit was color coordinated well. The suit selection just wasn’t it. While most players wore longer jackets, Kispert’s jacket was on the shorter side, and that didn’t complement his pants well.