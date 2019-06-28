Nearly two years ago, fans flocked to the Wells Fargo Center to see 76ers legend Allen Iverson step onto the Sixers’ floor as a player for the first time in seven years. Iverson was a player-coach for 3′s Company in the inaugural season of Ice Cube’s summertime basketball league, and for many, the chance to see Iverson in action once again made for a must-see event.
That July night, though, The Answer was only a coach. Thirty minutes prior to tipoff, Iverson announced via social media that he’d be sitting out, citing “doctor’s orders.” When fans realized that the event’s main draw wouldn’t actually be leaving his seat on the bench, they weren’t afraid to show their displeasure, booing Iverson and leaving en masse before halftime.
“We found out the day of the game that Allen Iverson wasn’t playing,” Ice Cube said during a league conference call on Wednesday. “So that was a pretty difficult experience to go through.”
In its second year, which Iverson began with 3′s Company in a coaching role before quitting entirely, the BIG3 didn’t come to Philadelphia at all.
This year, Iverson’s still not involved with The BIG3, but Philadelphia is. On Sunday, The Liacouras Center will host three BIG3 games, beginning at 5 p.m. Ice Cube explained that the league’s decision to skip Philadelphia last year was unrelated to the fans’ response to Iverson’s decision not to play.
“We wanted to come back to Philly because it had nothing to do with the fans, because we love the fans” he said. “The fans actually were extremely supportive.”
Ice Cube said that the BIG3 was looking for a venue other than the Wells Fargo Center after some “issues” arose during the first season.
“Year two, we tried to make it work, but we couldn’t," he said. “We were very dedicated to get back this year, maybe try another building and see if it’s a better experience for us to put on the game, because the fans were great, so that’s why we’re back.”
Now in its third year, The BIG3 is still in business not only because of Ice Cube’s association, but also because it features numerous former NBA stars in a half-court, 3-on-3 format. The big names at Temple this weekend include Amar’e Stoudemire, Greg Oden, Rashard Lewis, Josh Smith, and Mike Bibby. Additionally, Sixers legend Julius Erving, who coaches The BIG3′s Tri-State team, and Philadelphia native Cuttino Mobley, who spent the majority of 11 NBA season with the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers, will square off in the evening’s final matchup when Tri-State takes on Power.