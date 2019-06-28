Now in its third year, The BIG3 is still in business not only because of Ice Cube’s association, but also because it features numerous former NBA stars in a half-court, 3-on-3 format. The big names at Temple this weekend include Amar’e Stoudemire, Greg Oden, Rashard Lewis, Josh Smith, and Mike Bibby. Additionally, Sixers legend Julius Erving, who coaches The BIG3′s Tri-State team, and Philadelphia native Cuttino Mobley, who spent the majority of 11 NBA season with the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers, will square off in the evening’s final matchup when Tri-State takes on Power.