A familiar Philadelphia last name will be represented on the 23rd season of Big Brother on CBS.

Derek Frazier, the son of Joe Frazier, is one of 16 new houseguests for the new season, which premiers Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Frazier, 29, works as a safety officer. While his father was known for a reserved personality in the boxing ring, Frazier describes himself as loud, outgoing, and assertive.

Big Brother will follow the 16 houseguests’ every move, 24 hours a day. A guest will be voted off each week, with the last person standing winning a $500,000 prize.

This won’t be Frazier’s first time in the public eye. He had an exhibition boxing fight on the MTV show Made in 2013. He trained out of his father’s gym and lost 50 pounds.

The premiere Big Brother show will be 90 minutes, followed by three weekly hour episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8 p.m.

