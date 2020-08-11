And then there were three.
The Big Ten was the first Power Five giant to change fall plans. The league announced the postponement of its fall football season and will plan to try again in the spring. Less than an hour later, the Pac 12 canceled its fall football season, too.
Many questions remain. Three Power Five conferences are holding steady on playing in the fall at the moment, and many of the nation’s most talented players just found out news they didn’t want to receive.
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is one of the most exciting players in the nation. The Buckeyes were ranked No. 1 in the preseason coaches poll mainly because of his return. Now, he and many more of the Big Ten’s most talented players are left without football in the fall.
The Big Ten is considering a spring football season. As far as player safety goes, the idea of two seasons in two years doesn’t sit well with everyone.
The Pac 12′s cancellation means two of the five Power Five conferences won’t play in the fall. If a third conference cancels, that could signal the end of a fall football season. The Big 12 could be left to make that decision.
Bubbles have worked well with professional sports, but it’s a more difficult task with colleges. FBS teams can have a maximum of 85 scholarship players. Factoring in walk-ons, Big Ten and Pac 12 rosters would be pushing 100 players.
Furthermore, student-athletes would have to take all classes virtually. That may be the case anyway, but college athletes wouldn’t be able to parade around and enjoy the nice resorts in their bubbles as pros can.
Now all eyes are on the ACC and SEC, as well as the Big 12. At this moment, it looks like the ACC and SEC aren’t moving a muscle. They want to play football in the fall.