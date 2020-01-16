When New York refused to issue Dempsey a license, Sesquicentennial Exposition director E.L. Austin invited promoter Tex Rickard to hold it in Philly a week later. The numbers from that rainy Thursday night at Sesquicentennial Stadium tell the story. The crowd of 120,557 and the gate receipts of $1.8 million were both sporting-event records for the first half of the 20th century. Interest was so intense that dozens of special trains ferried fans here from New York. Politicians, actors and sports stars arrived from across the country. What they saw was that roaring decade’s greatest upset, the crafty Tunney outboxing and outfoxing the brawling, heavily favored champion. A year later, in their controversial “long count” rematch in Chicago, Tunney won again.