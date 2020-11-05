Four fillies in this race are a combined 11-for-11, Naturally, I am picking none of them, although any of them could win. Parx-based horses have won a BC race each of the last two years. Vequist, trained by Butch Reid, can make it three. She was compromised by a difficult, uncomfortable trip when second in the Frizette. Princess Noor is likely going to be favored. Her last workout was incredible, but she has not yet run fast enough to beat any of the other contenders.