When the season began, I thought McKinzie, the 2018 Pennsylvania Derby winner, was going to win this race. His last race, a second to a 25-1, is, however, a major concern. So I am not nearly as confident, but the horse has still run really well in big races all year and was a bit unlucky in two of his losses. Pletchter said Vino Rosso is his best chance on the weekend. Code of Honor has gotten better and better all year. Yoshida is dangerous at a nice price.