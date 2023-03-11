Keishana Washington scores 32 points, but Monmouth upsets Drexel in the CAA tournament quarterfinals

TOWSON, Md. — Despite 32 points from star guard Keishana Washington, No. 2 seed Drexel lost to No. 7 seed Monmouth, 65-59, on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament.

The Dragons had made it to the CAA title game in four consecutive tournaments, winning in 2021, but couldn’t overcome hot three-point shooting from the Hawks on Friday.

“[Washington] did everything she could possibly do out on the floor today for us, and that’s not a surprise,” head coach Amy Mallon said postgame. “But I’m so very proud of this team.”

Statistical leaders

Freshman Kylie Lavelle, who finished with 16 points, joined Washington in double figures. Guard Maura Hendrixson had 12 assists but committed nine turnovers.

Monmouth had three players in double figures, led by Brianna Tinsley, who had 14 points. The Hawks went 7-for-14 from three.

What we saw

For Drexel, virtually the entire first half was Washington. The graduate student scored 20 of the Dragons’ 24 points, adding one assist, as Drexel entered the half trailing by five. Monmouth had seven different players score in the first half and shot 5-for-10 from three.

Early in the third quarter, Lavelle went on a personal 9-2 run, giving the Dragons a 35-34 lead. Monmouth responded with a 10-2 run to take a seven-point lead, and the Hawks entered the fourth ahead, 48-43.

Dragons couldn’t regain the lead during a back-and-forth fourth quarter. In the final minute, Drexel got within one, but clutch free-throw shooting secured the win for Monmouth.

Game-changing play

With Drexel trailing by one and less than a minute to go, Tinsley stepped to the line and made two free throws for Monmouth. On the other end, Washington missed a midrange jumper, and the Hawks got the rebound and were fouled.

Elizabeth Marsicano made one of two at the line, putting Monmouth up by four. Drexel’s next possession ended in a miss, and the Hawks closed the game out with free throws.

Looking ahead

A loss Friday could mean the end of the Drexel careers for Washington and Hendrixson, who each are not eligible to return after this season. Drexel could get and accept a WNIT bid, which would mean their careers continue a bit longer.

“Very sad for the result because I want to see No. 1 [Washington] and the rest of this crew play more games in this tournament, but just very proud of the senior class and what they’ve done for the program,” Mallon said.

Hendrixson, a Cardinal O’Hara graduate, has played meaningful minutes since her freshman year and is in her fifth season at Drexel. This year, Hendrixson broke the Drexel single-season assist record, currently sitting at 231.

Washington will leave Drexel as one of the top players not just in program history, but in City 6 history. The 5-foot-7 guard is second in Drexel history with 2,320 career points and holds the program single season record in scoring with 815 points.

Before Drexel left for the CAA tournament, Mallon was in the Daskalakis Athletic Center with Washington and had some words for her star player.

“I’m gonna be excited one day when I look up, I know your number’s gonna be right next to Gabby [Mărginean’s] and that’s gonna happen,” Mallon said after the game. “That just goes to show, she’s done everything she could possibly do as a Dragon. I know our school and department and program are so very proud of her.”