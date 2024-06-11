Now it’s official: Caitlin Clark didn’t make the Olympic team, and Kahleah Copper did

The U.S. women’s basketball Olympic team was officially announced Tuesday, confirming the news that Caitlin Clark isn’t on it.

A lot of big-time stars are, for sure, including probably the two biggest of all in A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart. North Philly’s Kahleah Copper is going for the first time, and so is Harrisburg-area native Alyssa Thomas, which is great for local fans here.

“I had the great fortune of informing Kah that she had been selected for the 2024 Olympic team and it was an incredible moment for her and for myself,” women’s national team director Briana Weiss said. “She was, I think, overwhelmed officially hearing the news.”

Not a popularity contest

Weiss and USA Basketball selection committee chairperson Jen Rizzotti was plenty aware of the uproar on TV talk shows and social media about not taking Clark, and they didn’t mind talking about it.

“Just a little bit,” Rizzotti said with a laugh, one of the only moments when she could afford one.

“As much as you want to make maybe make conversation around how we should have considered TV viewership or jersey sales or popularity, that wasn’t the purview of the committee to have those discussions,” she continued. “We had to block out some of that outside noise. It was a hard decision for a lot of players that didn’t make the team.”

Rizzotti also specifically addressed a major component of that “outside noise”: men who haven’t watched much women’s basketball before but tune in to watch Clark’s games on national TV.

“I know a lot of men that pay attention to women’s basketball,” she said, “and I would hope that the journey that this team is about to take, and the unprecedented amount of success that they’ve had, is a story enough for people to want to follow it, and to market it, and to pay attention to these extraordinary 12 women that are going to be representing us this summer in Paris.”

Not the only controversy

The most controversial inclusion is probably Diana Taurasi, age 42 and going to her record sixth Olympics. And this isn’t just about Clark. Arike Ogunbowale is on a tear for the Dallas Wings this year, with 26.4 points, 5.5 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game. She’s been on the outside looking in with the national team for a while, and that has raised some eyebrows.

Rizzotti gave a strong defense of picking Taurasi.

“To have the security of what Diana brings both as a basketball player and a leader is invaluable,” Rizzotti said. “Maybe behind Chelsea Gray, she’s the best passer on the team, and she’s probably arguably still the best shooter on the team. … She has an uncanny ability to make everybody around her feel really good about themselves, and be the best version of themselves.”

At least there isn’t too much controversy about the rest of the team. Thomas is averaging just short of a triple-double this year. 12.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 8.5 assists. while Copper is having a great first season with the Phoenix Mercury, playing with Taurasi and fellow Olympian Brittney Griner.

Griner’s selection hasn’t gotten as much attention, but maybe it should. It will be her first time on a major international stage for the first time since coming home from a Russian prison in December 2022.

Aces in the hole

The rest of the Olympic squad starts with three of Wilson’s teammates from the two-time reigning WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces: Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum, and Jackie Young. Gray hasn’t played yet this year because of an injury, but she attended a U.S. camp in April, and Rizzotti believes she’ll be ready in July.

“We’ve been in contact with Chelsea and the Aces organization and Chelsea’s representatives and we feel confident that Chelsea will be able to compete in Paris,” Rizzotti said.

If she isn’t, a replacement player will have to be picked before the Olympics start. That leaves the door open for Clark to come on. Rosters are locked on July 26, two days before the tournament starts with two games. The Americans’ first game is the next day against Japan.

The New York Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu, the Seattle Storm’s Jewell Loyd, and the Minnesota Lynx’s Napheesa Collier round out the 12-player roster.

Who made the decisions

The U.S. head coach is South Jersey native Cheryl Reeve, who’s also the head coach of the Lynx. Her assistants are Duke women’s head coach Kara Lawson, Texas A&M women’s head coach Joni Taylor, and Washington Mystics general manager Mike Thibault.

The roster was picked by a committee that includes Reeve’s predecessor (among many titles) Dawn Staley, ex-Olympians Seimone Augustus and DeLisha Milton-Jones (both now also in the college coaching ranks), WNBA head of league operations Bethany Donaphin, and Connecticut Sun president Jennifer Rizzotti, who serves as the chairperson.

The Americans have won seven consecutive Olympic women’s basketball gold medals, and nine overall.

“Having a team that understands the magnitude of how hard it is — although you may all think it’s easy because at times the scores make it look easy — it is very hard to win a gold medal in 5-on-5,” Rizzotti said, noting a game against Belgium this past February that was won on a Breanna Stewart buzzer-beater. “Our women have made it look easy for so long, but we felt like experience was something that was important.”

2024 U.S. women’s basketball Olympic team

Guards: Kahleah Copper (Phoenix Mercury), Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces), Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty), Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm), Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces), Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces)

Forwards: Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx), Brittney Griner (Phoenix Mercury), Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty), Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut Sun), A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces)