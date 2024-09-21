Caitlin Clark, the next play-by-play commentator for the Phillies? Here’s how she called recent Phillies-Brewers action.

Someone should introduce Caitlin Clark to Tom McCarthy, since the Indiana Fever star apparently has taken an interest in calling Phillies games. Earlier this week, Clark tried her hand in MLB play-by-play during a Phillies-Brewers game.

“And that ball’s hit to the shortstop. Rojas throws over to first base, and that’s not going to be enough ...,”Clark said in a TikTok with the caption “pov: your friend says she’d be a good commentator,” which was posted on teammate Lexie Hull’s account.

“We’re in the bottom of the fourth, we’ve got a score of 1-0, Phillies. Runner on first, no outs, this brings someone to the plate,” Clark said, laughing.

Later, she added: “Nola’s on the mound tonight, in his Skechers — red Skechers — he’s wearing.”

A bit choppy, but a solid attempt. Her cue to commercial break was even more amusing: “And that brings us to the top of the fifth, the Phillies leading, 1-0. We’ll be back in a minute with a 30-second break. Thanks for tuning in.”

Later, Clark wrote in the comments, “@Phillies hire me?” — Maybe she’ll join the booth during Red October, but the rookie guard has her own postseason to attend to, as the sixth-seeded Fever will take on the No. 3 seed Connecticut Sun in first round of the WNBA playoffs starting Sunday.