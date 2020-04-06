Home schooling is “weird” for James, she said, but not as weird as her friends think it is that she’s a boxer. There aren’t women boxers in her age group in the Philadelphia area that rival her skills. So she often trains with guys, and they don’t take it easy on her. One time, James was sparring with a boy, and her nose started to bleed. The moment didn’t deter her, and she kept trading punches with him. She was 13.