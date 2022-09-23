After a successful WNBA career, Candice Dupree is getting into NBA coaching.

The former Temple and WNBA star is joining the San Antonio Spurs’ staff in a player development role, the team announced Friday. Dupree was part of the Spurs’ 2022 summer league coaching staff.

Dupree played for Dawn Staley from 2002-06 at Temple, where she helped the Owls win three conference titles. She ranks sixth all-time at Temple in career scoring (1,690 points, 15 per game) and fifth in career rebounds (940 rebounds, 8.3 per game) and had her No. 4 retired. She played 16 WNBA seasons, winning a title with the Phoenix Mercury in 2014 and averaging 14 points and 6.4 rebounds for her career while playing for Chicago, Phoenix, Indiana, Seattle, and Atlanta.

Dupree follows in the footsteps of Becky Hammon, who was a longtime assistant coach on Gregg Popovich’s Spurs staff and the first paid, full-time female assistant coach in NBA history. Hammon led the Las Vegas Aces to a WNBA title in her first season as head coach.