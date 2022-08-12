Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore’s primary job is catching footballs and he’s quite good at it — the Philadelphia native has racked up three straight 1,000-yard seasons and has the fifth-most receiving yards (3,525 yards) in the NFL since 2019. On Thursday night, Moore added a new position to his resume: peacemaker.

That came after the 25-year-old went viral for helping prevent a fight in the stands at the Panthers’ fan fest Thursday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

In a video captured from the stands, Moore can be seen climbing up on the railing to try and defuse what looks to be an escalating and potentially violent situation between two fans. Moore makes a hand gesture to both parties to calm down and later can be heard in the clip saying “we are at a family function” in an attempt to put things into perspective.

The Panthers host a fan fest every year, which includes the opportunity to watch the Panthers practice, some non-football entertainment, and this year even fireworks. The event is directed to families and kids, and proceeds from ticket sales go to charity.

Moore, who graduated from Imhotep Charter in 2015, has established himself as one of the NFL’s top receivers over the past few seasons and recently signed a three-year, $61.884 million extension with the Panthers. Last season, Moore pulled in a career-high 93 catches for 1,157 yards and four touchdowns.

The wideout has made many great catches with his hands over the years but on Thursday, his best catch came with his eyes, as he spotted a potentially ugly situation in the stands and intervened before it rose to the level of a physical altercation or a fight.