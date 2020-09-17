The Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars were the only NFL teams to host fans in Week 1, and the Chiefs have already learned that a fan who was in attendance has tested positive for COVID-19.
The team released a statement on Thursday after the Kansas City Health Department reported a fan at Arrowhead Stadium tested positive for COVID-19.
“We have worked in close cooperation with Dr. Rex Archer and the Kansas City Health Department to provide all of the relevant information available,” the Chiefs said in a statement.
“The contact tracing mechanisms that the club has in place, including parking and ticket scanning data, as well as video record review, indicate that the individual who has presented positive and the individual’s party entered the stadium in compliance with mask mandates.”
Based on the team’s statement the fan followed protocols, but it may be days before they learn if others around the individual tested positive, too.
The Chiefs had 15,895 fans in attendance for the season-opener, and there don’t appear to be any plans to increase or decrease fan attendance at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Browns, Cowboys, Colts, and Dolphins are expected to host fans in a limited capacity this week. Results from those games will likely determine if more teams will allow fans going forward.
Check Tom Brady’s resume, and you can see why it would be hard for anyone to question him.
For the first time in Brady’s career, he’s playing with a new coach. Brady threw two interceptions in his first game, and Bruce Arians made sure the media knew Brady was responsible. Arians eventually backtracked on the overthrow to Mike Evans interception after viewing film, but the point was made.
That is something Brady isn’t used to. Of course a coach like Bill Belichick challenged him, but rarely did you see the comments made publicly. NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre thinks Arians' approach may not be best.
“I think the last person you want to call out after the first game of the year is Tom Brady,” Favre said Tuesday on The SiriusXM Blitz with Brett Favre and Bruce Murray. "Now, maybe they had a mutual truce going into the game, going into the season, ‘Hey, I’m going to be hard on you. I want the guys to know we’re going to treat you the same even though technically I’m not, so are you OK with it?’ If they have that truce, great. If not, I think you are barking up the wrong tree.
Arians was asked about Favre’s comments and clarified that he and Brady are on good terms.
“Tom and I are fine," Arians said. "I don’t really care what other people think. So it’s just what he and I think. We left the stadium fine. We showed up today fine. There ain’t nothin' to talk about.”
Favre played 20 NFL seasons, so his opinion is unlikely to be taken with a grain of salt like others. Just like Brady’s uniform and teammates are new, so is his coach. There should be an adjustment phase to different coaching methods, but it doesn’t have to be problematic. The good news for Buccaneers fans is everything seems clear.
So far, so good for the NFL regarding COVID-19 testing. The Chiefs-Texans Thursday night game kicked off the season, and results have confirmed that no players tested positive after the game.
ESPN has also reported that all Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns players have tested negative for COVID-19 ahead of tonight’s game.
Unlike MLB, the NFL can’t host doubleheaders or squeeze an extra game into the middle of the week because of the physical toll football takes to play. The league can’t afford an outbreak and all signs so far are pointing toward a safe season.