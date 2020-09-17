“I think the last person you want to call out after the first game of the year is Tom Brady,” Favre said Tuesday on The SiriusXM Blitz with Brett Favre and Bruce Murray. "Now, maybe they had a mutual truce going into the game, going into the season, ‘Hey, I’m going to be hard on you. I want the guys to know we’re going to treat you the same even though technically I’m not, so are you OK with it?’ If they have that truce, great. If not, I think you are barking up the wrong tree.