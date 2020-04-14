Somewhere in the process, this conversation became more about winning than value to some. Nunn is a good player who I think could potentially post 20 points a game. He’s averaging 15.6 points and shooting 36% from three, but he’s not that guy in Memphis. Morant has the keys to the Grizzlies engine and he’s the driving force behind what looks like a future playoff trip. He’s averaging 17.6 points and 6.9 assists per game. Nunn is a passenger seat rider in Miami. The Grizzlies are one win shy of their total from last season 17 games left on their schedule.