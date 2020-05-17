“To me he was Mr. South Jersey,’’ said retired Daily News college writer Mike Kern. “I don’t think anything happened down there without him knowing about it. Or maybe even approving it. Through his writing and later via the radio waves. … He was a little bit different, an acquired taste so to speak, but in a good way. His own way. And he wasn’t afraid to ruffle some feathers. He used to tell me, ‘Kernman, you have to ask the tough questions.’ And he did.”