Cleveland owner Paul Dolan has confirmed multiple reports that the team is planning to drop its controversial Indians team name. The MLB team has had the nickname for 105 years.
In an exclusive interview with the Associated Press, Cleveland owner Paul Dolan revealed that the team will drop the nickname, but a future date hasn’t been set. The team will continue to be called the Indians until the change is made.
“The name is no longer acceptable in our world,” Dolan told the Associated Press.
“We’ll be the Indians in 2021 and then after that, it’s a difficult and complex process to identify a new name and do all the things you do around activating that name. We are going to work at as quick a pace as we can while doing it right.”
It’s the latest in a number of recent decisions centered around Native American imagery. The Washington Football Team dropped its mascot before the football season. Last year in October, the Atlanta Braves stopped their Tomahawk chop during the MLB playoffs.
The recent wave of decisions on insensitive mascots could mean the Braves, the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks, the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs and many other collegiate and professional teams could be reevaluating their mascots soon.
Last season was the year of dynamic duos in the NBA, but a new one is one the way and ready to challenge for the crown.
No, not the reunited John Wall-DeMarcus Cousins tandem, the Chris Paul-Devin Booker duo, or the Russell Westbrook-Bradley Beal pairing. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant return looking healthy and formidable.
Irving played just 20 games last season while dealing with shoulder issues. Durant sat out last season after rupturing his Achilles in the NBA Finals. Both players showed why they are two of the league’s best scorers on Sunday.
The duo combined for 33 points on 12 of 21 shooting. An argument can be made that Durant and Irving are the best shot creators at their respective positions. Having them both on one team gives new coach Steve Nash a multitude of options.
Brooklyn was a playoff team without them. Adding these two players makes the Nets a championship contender.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis own the rights as the top duo after winning a championship last season. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are ready to follow up last season’s embarrassment, and several other duos have a voice in this conversation. But with Durant and Irving healthy, Brooklyn could take the crown if the duo stays on the same page.
A week after the Ball family was being celebrated for having three players in the NBA, that number is down to two.
LiAngelo Ball was released by the Detroit Pistons.
The Ball family is a big viewership draw but fan didn’t even get a chance to see ‘Gelo’ take an NBA shot.
Lonzo and LaMelo have always been the better basketball players. Both were top-five NBA draft picks. ‘Gelo’ declared for the NBA Draft in 2018 and went undrafted.
Maybe another team will take a shot on the middle brother of the family. He did have a 72-point game while playing overseas in Lithuania. But for now, LaVar’s dream of having all three sons in the NBA is on hold.