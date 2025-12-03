Penn State’s recruiting class takes a hit as its search for a head coach continues

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — It has been 52 days since Penn State fired coach James Franklin. What has followed has been a tumultuous coaching search filled with reported hiring whiffs and former recruits withdrawing their commitments.

The program’s once-impressive 2026 football recruiting class, which ranked inside the top 20 of 247Sports’ composite rankings before Franklin’s departure, has fallen to No. 150.

Advertisement

That’s because Franklin didn’t just take his belongings and his “1-0” motto with him to Blacksburg, Va. He also brought his recruits, flipping 11 Penn State Class of 2026 pledges to Virginia Tech.

Those defections have depleted the Nittany Lions’ 2026 class, which stands at just two players as of Wednesday’s early national signing day.

Penn State’s signees

Jackson Ford, a four-star edge rusher in 247Sports’ composite rankings, signed with the Nittany Lions on Wednesday. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound defensive end out of Malvern Prep had been committed to Penn State since June 27.

Ford is the ninth-ranked defensive end in Pennsylvania and the No. 256 player nationally, according to 247Sports. Despite Franklin’s departure and uncertainty about the program’s national coaching search, Ford kept his pledge to the Nittany Lions.

» READ MORE: National signing day: Local high school football stars join Notre Dame, Missouri, Syracuse and more

“The people in the building are great people,” Ford told 247Sports on Wednesday. “The program itself is just built on greatness. It’s built on family — a tight connection I have.”

In a surprising move, Peyton Falzone, a four-star quarterback, also signed with Penn State. He is the No. 10 player in Pennsylvania and No. 22 quarterback in the nation, according to 247 Sports.

The Nazareth High School senior committed to the Nittany Lions in April before he flipped his commitment to Auburn in June. But after the Tigers fired coach Hugh Freeze, Falzone withdrew his commitment from Auburn on Dec. 1 and later signed with Penn State.

“Staying home in Happy Valley,” Falzone wrote in an X post on Wednesday.

Penn State interim head coach Terry Smith reportedly “played a big role” in Falzone’s decision to sign with the Nittany Lions, according to On3.com.

From PSU to VT

When Penn State fired Franklin on Oct. 12, it signaled a drastic shift within the program but also meant that its future recruiting classes would likely suffer as a result.

The list of players Franklin has flipped from Penn State to Virginia Tech includes seven four-star and four three-star recruits.

Marlen Bright, a four-star offensive tackle from DePaul Catholic High School in Wayne, N.J., was the first to flip on Nov. 27. He is ranked as the No. 7 recruit in New Jersey and No. 40 offensive tackle nationally.

Messiah Mickens, a four-star running back from Harrisburg, withdrew his commitment from Penn State on Nov. 19 and signed with the Hokies on Wednesday.

Other recruits who followed Franklin to Virginia Tech include: Pierce Petersohn (four-star TE), Troy Huhn (four-star QB), Davion Brown (four-star WR), Tyson Harley (four-star DE), Terry Wiggins (four-star LB), Roseby Lubintus (three-star OT), Mathieu Lamah (three-star LB), Benjamin Eziuka (three-star OT), and Amauri Polydor (three-star CB).

A struggle-filled coaching search

While Franklin’s departure was key in flipping several recruits, Penn State’s shaky coaching search has not helped.

Early reports indicated Penn State’s interest in Indiana’s Curt Cignetti, Texas A&M’s Mike Elko, Nebraska’s Matt Rhule, Georgia Tech’s Brent Key, and Missouri’s Eliah Drinkwitz. All five coaches later signed contract extensions at their respective universities.

In recent days, Penn State reportedly made Brigham Young coach Kalani Sitake a lucrative offer to become the school’s next head coach, according to ESPN. But once Sitake accepted an extension at his alma mater, Penn State athletic director Patrick Kraft was forced to pivot elsewhere.

After the program’s pursuit of several hires fell through, top Penn State donors reportedly are pushing for Kraft to hire Smith, according to On3.com.