National signing day: Local high school football stars join Notre Dame, Missouri, Syracuse and more
The Fighting Irish landed La Salle's Joey O’Brien and Grayson McKeogh. Explorers QB Gavin Sidwar signed with Missouri and St. Joseph’s Prep DT Alex Haskell picked Syracuse. Here's the full list.
The NCAA’s early signing period began Wednesday, which means high school seniors across the nation were able to sign letters of intent and make their commitments to college football programs official.
In the Philadelphia area, a number of talented recruits in the class of 2026 are heading to FBS programs. Seven players from the Philly area and South Jersey plan to join coach Fran Brown in Syracuse, while Temple coach K.C. Keeler has landed nine local signees in his first full recruiting year. As the uncertainty continues at Penn State, which has yet to name its next head coach, the Nittany Lions had just two signees — and lost a four-star commitment from Coatesville linebacker Terry Wiggins.
Here’s more about where the area’s prospects are heading.
Top prospects
La Salle College High’s Joey O’Brien, a two-way star at wide receiver and cornerback, is ranked as the No. 1 player in Pennsylvania, according to 247Sports. He signed his letter of intent to Notre Dame after his commitment in June.
The five-star pledge plans to play both positions for the Fighting Irish, and he’ll have a familiar face joining him next year in South Bend, Ind. His teammate, Grayson McKeogh, a 6-foot-8 left tackle, also made his commitment official after announcing his pledge on the same day as O’Brien.
McKeogh, who began playing offensive tackle just last season, is considered one of the best in the nation at his position in the class of 2026.
Explorers quarterback Gavin Sidwar signed with Missouri, a school he’s been committed to since April, and tight end/linebacker John-Patrick Oates decided Wednesday to flip his pledge from James Madison to James Franklin’s Virginia Tech.
St. Joseph’s Prep’s Alex Haskell, a 6-4 defensive tackle, initially planned to play for the Nittany Lions, but the coaching change — and “uncertainty surrounding the program,” he wrote on X — led Haskell to withdraw his pledge.
On Oct. 22, a day after reopening his recruitment, Haskell, who’s ranked No. 10 among all players in the state, announced his commitment to Syracuse. The four-star recruit is one of the top signees in the Orange’s 2026 class.
There was plenty of uncertainty surrounding Penn State’s recruiting class, and on Wednesday, Malvern Prep edge rusher Jackson Ford, who’s ranked No. 8 in the state, was the one of the two signees for the Nittany Lions during the early period.
The biggest twist came when Wiggins, ranked No. 4 in the state, flipped his commitment from Penn State to sign with Virginia Tech.
The 6-3, 210-pound linebacker made his pledge to Penn State in May, but told 247Sports on Wednesday that “me and Coach Franklin built a very strong relationship.” He added that when he visited the Hokies, “it felt like Penn State 2.0.”
Other FBS signees
Imhotep Charter offensive tackle Jesse Moody to Maryland
Neumann Goretti tight end/defensive end Carter Bashir to Syracuse
Kennett Square kicker Shay Barker to Syracuse
Burlington Township linebacker Gemaus Sackie to Syracuse
Camden offensive lineman Jojo White to Syracuse
Camden safety Ibn Muhammad to Syracuse
Chester offensive tackle Shemaj Henry to Syracuse
Chester linebacker Daron Harris to Temple
Roman Catholic receiver/defensive back Eyan Stead Jr. to Temple
Roman Catholic receiver Ash Roberts to Temple
Roman Catholic quarterback Semaj Beals to Akron
Lower Merion tackle/defensive tackle Kechan Miller to Temple
Salem defensive end/tight end Antwuan Rogers to Temple
Bonner-Prendergast receiver/defensive back Dylan Abram to Temple
Bonner-Prendie defensive lineman Chibuzo Amobi to UMass
Willingboro quarterback Lamar Best to Temple
Pennsauken running back Randall Blount Jr. to Temple
Upper Moreland punter Luke Sword to Temple
Penn Charter tight end Tom McGlinchey to Northwestern
Malvern Prep running back Ezekiel Bates to Minnesota
Winslow Township receiver Quayd Hendryx to Minnesota
Winslow receiver Nyqir Helton to North Carolina
Winslow cornerback Julian Peterson to North Carolina
Timber Creek offensive tackle Roseby Lubintus to Virginia Tech
Glassboro defensive lineman Brandon Simmons Jr. to Eastern Michigan
Springside Chestnut Hill receiver Aaron Clark to Buffalo
St. Joe’s Prep cornerback Simaj Hill to West Virginia
West Chester East offensive tackle Tyler Duell to Rutgers
Germantown Academy quarterback Xavier Stearn to Rutgers