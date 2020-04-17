And, finally, there is baseball, the greatest of the statistical games. A case could be made that Justin Verlander, who is 37 and has 225 career wins, could become the last-ever 300-game winner. Starting pitchers aren’t used the same way as they were in the past, and don’t last as long, and neither fact is going to change. (For instance, Verlander had 124 wins before he turned 30. Currently, among major-league starters under 30 years old, the career win leader is Garrit Cole with 94, and he turns 30 in September.) Verlander is a freak and says he wants to pitch until he’s 45. He might have to, however, in order to reach 300 wins.