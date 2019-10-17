Some of the stuff that happened to Brown on Monday was of his own doing. In fact, all of it was. Had he been playing at a higher level, the Eagles might have overlooked his unfortunate pregame scouting report on Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins. Additionally, had he not decided to rip Cousins last week, perhaps his average play would have been tolerated a little longer. It was the combo platter that got him, and the Eagles decided they had enjoyed enough of his company.