Yes, he does. So does Sean Couturier, who is also goal-less in the playoffs and, on Monday, wandered around the rink like a kid who had lost his mom in a department store, as if he didn’t quite know where to go or what to do. So does Kevin Hayes, who at least is creating point-blank shots and scoring chances but is not converting enough of them into goals – he has one. So does Travis Konecny, who raised his eyes to the rafters three or four times in frustration Monday night, which is three or four more times than he has put the puck in the net. Hayes had a breakaway and let the puck slide off his stick on a backhand move. Konecny fired at an open net, only to have Islanders defenseman Andy Greene deftly block the shot with his skate. No Flyers forward had a shot on goal over the final 11 minutes, 53 seconds of the first period Monday. Not one.