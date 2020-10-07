Look at three of the Phillies' most recent franchise-defining personnel decisions and see if you can spot a common thread. In 2015, the team’s majority owner announced that he had decided the Phillies needed to refashion themselves as a modern baseball organization and then announced that they were coaxing 62-year-old Andy MacPhail out of retirement to do it. A few months later, they decided that making such a transition would require them to fire their general manager. One year after that, the team’s majority owner gave the team president’s new handpicked general manager the freedom to replace a well-liked manager with a controversial candidate who had never done the job. Two years later, the majority owner insisted that his general manager fire the guy. Less than a year after that, as the team’s majority owner was personally involving himself in negotiations with Bryce Harper on what would end up being a record contract, the Phillies traded their top pitching prospect for a catcher who was among Harper’s personal favorites. Less than two years later, the majority owner publicly expressed regret over the deal, saying that it should have come with a Realmuto contract extension.