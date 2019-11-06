The significance of Horford’s presence was on display most prominently in the Sixers’ emphatic 117-95 win over the Timberwolves last Wednesday. Minnesota big man Karl-Anthony Towns entered the game averaging 5.0 three-pointers per game on 9.7 attempts, and it was clear from the outset that the Timberwolves wanted to get him going from deep. On most teams, this would result in a pick-your-poison mismatch -- use a smaller player as the primary defender on Towns and give up size in that matchup and speed elsewhere, or pull your big man away from the rim and open up the paint. But the Sixers came out of the gate with Horford checking Towns and Embiid floating around the paint, a combination that bedeviled the Timberwolves all the way up to the point that Towns and Embiid were ejected for their third-period scuffle.