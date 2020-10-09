I’m not sure if this qualifies as irony or coincidence, and I’d rather not spend my Friday morning dealing with emails from militants in either camp, so I’m going to use the word “interesting” to describe the following observation about the Doc Rivers hire. Over the final few months of Brett Brown’s tenure as Sixers head coach, he was often asked to reassert his belief in the potential of his team. On these occasions, he would often point to the same game as evidence of the Sixers' championship ability. It was a game that Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid combined for 52 points on 20-of-39 shooting, and Al Horford finished at +10 in 28 minutes, and Tobias Harris and Josh Richardson finished at +24 and +18. The Sixers grabbed an offensive rebound on 20.5% of their missed shots, and held their opponent to a 105.6 offensive rating, and all-in-all looked a lot like the team that Brown and his bosses had claimed it would be.