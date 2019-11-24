On Saturday, there were handful of moments were classic Butler, plays where he impacted the game the way he did for the Sixers last spring. Late in the first quarter with the Heat trailing 28-8, he got into the lane off the dribble and then kicked out to the corner for an open three-point look, then rebounded Goran Dragic’s miss and kicked out to the top of the arc, where Herro finally drained a bucket. Midway through the second quarter, he picked Horford’s pocket and coasted down the court for an uncontested dunk.