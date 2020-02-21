There are times when you can say that all’s well that ends well. But this was not one of those times. All was not well for a long stretch of this game, and that’s borderline inexcusable for a team with championship aspirations that had a full practice the day before. Championship teams do not get outscored 44-8, and that’s what the Sixers did over one abysmal stretch of the first half. They came out with an intuitive enough gameplan, feeding Joel Embiid the ball and allowing him to go to work over an overmatched Jarrett Allen. When he checked out of the game for his first break, he had 11 points and the Sixers had a 20-4. But by the time he checked in, the lead had dwindled to 24-18, and it would only get worse from there.