The International Olympic Committee has apparently bowed to the inevitable on Monday and decided that the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo would not take place as scheduled.
Ahead of an official announcement, IOC vice president Dick Pound of Canada confirmed to USA Today that the Games would not begin on July 24. For the time being, the assumption is that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad have been tentatively pushed back to 2021 at the earliest, although future scheduling of any event is dependent on the direction of the novel coronavirus pandemic that has infected 350,000 people worldwide and led to more than 15,000 deaths. There is no indication the virus and the COVID-19 disease it causes is near containment.
The idea that the world’s elite athletes could be brought together in a time of global isolation had become increasingly ludicrous, to the point that even the IOC, famously stubborn regarding its brand, gave in to reality.
Beyond the actual gathering of the athletes for the July 24 Opening Ceremony, the mere act of training and preparing for the Olympics was increasingly impossible. Players in team sports are obviously precluded from coming together, and competitors in individual sports are unable to use their training facilities.
IOC president Thomas Bach said on Sunday that a decision would be made within four weeks, calling that timeline a “rational approach,” but Olympic committees around the world disagreed. Canada announced it would not send a delegation to Tokyo this summer, and Australia said it was preparing for a 2021 resumption of the Games.
Sebastian Coe, the chairman of the 2012 London Olympics and a member of the Olympic Games Coordinating Commission, sent a two-page letter to Bach over the weekend stating that holding the Tokyo Games on schedule was neither “feasible nor desirable.” Coe, a four-time track-and-field medalist, is royalty in the Olympic sphere, and his break with the IOC was probably a deciding factor.
In the United States, both USA Track and Field and USA Swimming, two of the most influential national governing bodies, called for the postponement as well, citing athlete safety as the most obvious and compelling reason.
On Monday, Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe said if the Games could not be held completely then a postponement was “unavoidable.” The host country had presented a unified front regarding going forward with the Games to that point. The first indication the IOC had made a decision came when Canadian IOC vice-president Dick Pound told USA Today Monday afternoon that a postponement would take place.
The torch bearing the Olympic flame was transported Friday from Greece to Japan on an airplane emblazoned, “Tokyo 2020 Go.” The symbolic torch relay across the country to Tokyo was scheduled to begin Thursday.
“It will light people’s way,” said Mori Yoshiro, president of the Tokyo organizing committee.
Instead, the flame will be remembered as a flicker in the darkness of the COVID-19 pandemic. Long after all other sporting events had been postponed, the dream of holding the Olympic Games in Toyko from July 24-August 9 has been extinguished.
The postponement of the Games is the first interruption in the Olympic schedule since the Summer and Winter Games were not held in 1940 and 1944. The 1916 Summer Games were also cancelled due to World War I. The modern Olympics began in 1896, with a separate Winter Games program added in 1924.
It became apparent in recent days that the IOC’s delay in announcing a postponement was largely due to figuring out the economic aspects of the delay. That athletes around the world continued to train as well as possible, and put themselves in jeopardy to do so, does not reflect well on Bach or his organization.
The contract between the IOC and the Tokyo organizing committee contains “breach of contract” language in the event that one side or the other pulled out of the agreement for 2020. Sorting out the means to make the postponement a mutual decision at least partially led to the delay.
The Japanese budget for the 2020 Games was officially set at $12.6 billion (U.S.), but various external accountings indicate the cost could be twice as high. How the organizing committee will fund the maintenance of the Olympic venues for an additional year is going to be a major concern.
The IOC and officials in Tokyo announced the decision with sadness, of course, but in this year of sadness, the Olympic decision was just one more drop in that deepening pool.