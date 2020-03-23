Ahead of an official announcement, IOC vice president Dick Pound of Canada confirmed to USA Today that the Games would not begin on July 24. For the time being, the assumption is that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad have been tentatively pushed back to 2021 at the earliest, although future scheduling of any event is dependent on the direction of the novel coronavirus pandemic that has infected 350,000 people worldwide and led to more than 15,000 deaths. There is no indication the virus and the COVID-19 disease it causes is near containment.