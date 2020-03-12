This, too, shall pass.
The coronavirus will not end times. It will recede. If it does do in a timely fashion, then we should be ready to adapt to whatever form normalcy takes.
Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and Thursday, after which waves of postponements, cancellations, and suspended schedules crashed in — all shamefully, sadly later than they should have come.
But come, they did, except for a few high school and college competitions — basketball got canceled but, inexplicably, not the NCAA wrestling championships. They will proceed, in all their sweaty, grappling glory, in an empty arena.
Winter seasons should freeze the standings and cease for three weeks, have every player and coach tested, then resume with their playoffs with no fans present for another month. Baseball should get shut down until April 2, then start the regular season April 9, no fans until May. March Madness gets delayed just as long and resumes with no fans. Golfers are on their own.
It needs to end now. This is true of all sports, at all levels. College. High school. Middle school. Club.
End it now. Pick it up later. Following the lead of the Ivy League, college basketball conference tournaments petered out Thursday. Take it a step further, like the Ivies: All schools at all levels should cancel all spring sports. Once again, intelligence begins in the Ancient Eight.
This doesn’t mean the lucrative men’s and women’s basketball Division I NCAA Tournaments need to die. Not necessarily. More on that later.
We need a framework for resumption of athletic leagues and sporting life when the coronavirus interruptions recede, assuming they recede within the next month. Herewith, my suggestions:
- Every player, coach, and club personnel must pass a COVID-19 test.
- When play resumes, no player, coach, or club personnel should be forced to work. This, regardless of the level of play, and regardless of the players’ importance or irrelevance; the bench warmer shouldn’t have to suit up just because the star wants to. Period. People should not be compelled to risk their lives in their workplace, and sports workplaces are nasty by nature.
- NBA: Freeze the standings. Resume the season in 3-4 weeks with the playoffs; admit no fans for at least another month. Scurrying to finish the season would run too long. Teams might return with time left in the regular season — the 76ers’ final game is April 15 — but resuming play for four or five games would be a strength-of-schedule nightmare. Mandate that players report to workout facilities to retain conditioning. If the playoffs started today, the No. 6 seed 76ers would face the No. 3 seed Miami Heat. This would reunite coach Brett Brown with his biggest admirer, former Sixers assassin and current Heat star Jimmy Butler.
- NHL: Same as the NBA. Freeze the standings. Resume the season in 3-4 weeks with the Stanley Cup playoffs. Again, scurrying to finish the season would run too long, and resuming and playing four or five regular-season games to ramp up to playoffs would be a strength-of-schedule nightmare. Mandate that players report to rinks to retain conditioning. If the playoffs began today, the Flyers, as a No. 4 seed, would play their arch-rival Penguins, No. 5, and hold home-ice advantage. This normally would be a gigantic advantage for the Flyers, who lead the NHL with 25 home wins, but playing in an empty barn probably would negate any benefit. Admit no fans for another month.
- Major League Baseball: Resume spring training on April 2, for a week. Begin the season April 9. Starting pitchers won’t be stretched out and relievers won’t be ready for bounce-back appearances, so play the first month with 30-man rosters. Delay the new three-batter minimum rule for one month, when rosters shrink back to to the new, expanded, 26-man limit. Admit no fans for another month.
- NCAA, high school, and youth sports: Done. See you next semester ... except for the men’s NCAA basketball tournament, which generates more than $700 million each year. Treat them like the pros, since, wink wink, that’s what we know they are. Select the tournament teams this weekend — both men’s and women’s, because of gender equity, and because the women’s tournament rocks. Keep the athletes on campus, practicing, conditioning, preparing. Resume play in three weeks at the previously chosen tournament sites, optimally with no fans in attendance.
- Professional golf tours: There’s no contact, so hold events as scheduled, but do not allow fans, as the PGA Tour did for the weekend at its best tournament, The Players Championship, as well as all future tournaments (though, inexplicably, they allowed fans Thursday. You can’t make this stuff up, folks.). The LPGA already canceled three tournaments in Asia. As for the golfers themselves: They are independent contractors. They can decide when and where they are comfortable playing.
Granted, these are imperfect solutions, but these are uncharted waters, and the severity and lethality of the novel contagion should not continue to be dismissed, as often has been done by President Trump and his sympathizers. The coronavirus it isn’t a cold, and it isn’t the flu. To suggest that it is like either is ignorance multiplied by malpractice magnified by political agenda.
No, the coronavirus is as much as 10-35 times deadlier and, generally speaking, much harsher in the victims it lays low. It can scar your lungs, damage your liver, sicken your guts, and it can last a long time. And that’s just what we’ve learned in the past three months.
There is no argument to be made. Just shut it down. Everything. There doesn’t need to be a champion of anything; not at the cost of even one life.
Yes, kids seem to emerge from this illness with limited effects, and yes, kids love to play sports, but you know what else kids love?
Grandma and Grandpa.
Grams and Gramps don’t do nearly as well.