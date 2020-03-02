“We conduct more than 175 tournaments across our six tours,” a PGA statement read, “and the health and safety of our players, employees, fans, partners, volunteers and everyone associated with the PGA Tour continues to be our No. 1 priority. … There are no planned schedule changes beyond what has already been decided. … However, we are establishing additional protocols to promote the health and safety of all participants and fans at our tournaments, and we will regularly review our schedule in light of revised CDC and World Health Organization reports.”