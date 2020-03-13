With the coronavirus halting nearly every sporting event originally scheduled for the next few weeks, stadium workers across the country suddenly find themselves out of work.
NBA figures like Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, and Milwaukee Bucks star and reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo have started pledging money to counteract the loss some are facing. NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the league’s hiatus would last “at least 30 days" during an interview Thursday on TNT. The league suspended play shortly after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus, leading to the cancelation of the Jazz’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.
Comcast Spectacor, the owner of the Wells Fargo Center, will continue paying stadium employees and full-time Comcast Spectacor employees at least for the next two weeks, according to a statement by Valerie Camillo, the company’s president of business operations.
Camillo’s release says employees have been asked to work from home moving forward with all full-time employees being paid for their work. Hourly workers will be paid for the time they were originally scheduled for over the next two weeks, the statement said.
“All game-day employees who were originally scheduled to work Flyers, 76ers and Wings games that have now been postponed between March 14 [and March] 31 will be paid for their scheduled hours, despite those games not taking place,” Camillo said.
During the 76ers’ and Flyers’ inactivity, Sixers owners and managing partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer, who also own the New Jersey Devils, pledged to pay hourly and event staff at the Devils’ home arena, according to an NHL Network report.
A Sixers official told The Inquirer that Harris and Blitzer have committed to paying their hourly and game night 76ers staff for postponed games. Via email, Harris and Blitzer reiterated that their employees are “the heartbeat of the organization” and that they felt it was “important to band together and lift each other up during times like this.”
Love jump started the support for stadium workers Thursday, pledging $100,000 to aid arena workers while 29 NBA arenas close their doors for the time being. He told ESPN he hopes his donation leads to others contributing to the cause. The Cavs and their home arena, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, issued a joint statement saying they are working on “a compensation plan to continue paying our event staff and hourly workforce that is impacted with the changes to our regular event schedule.”
Cuban said Friday he too would be paying American Airlines Center staff during the hiatus.
“It was one of the first things that crossed my mind, in that, when we postponed games, those folks who do all the jobs you mentioned aren’t going to get paid,” he said in an interview with FOX News. “People who are working by the hour aren’t going to get paid. So, we put together a program where we’re going to pay them as if those games took place. We would have had a game against the Phoenix Suns coming up tomorrow, and we’ll pay them as if that game happened.”
Cuban encouraged other NBA owners to follow suit in supporting stadium staff.
“And, I say the same thing to hourly workers,” he said. “Be cognizant of the circumstances of your company. You know, if CEOs and even small entrepreneurs can work together with their employees, you can find a resolution and, hopefully, over the next couple of months all the virus stuff resolves itself and everybody can keep their jobs. But, it’s going to take CEOs and employees working together to make that happen.”