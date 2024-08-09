Council Rock Newtown is one win away from the Little League World Series. Here’s what to know and how to watch.

Council Rock Newtown is one win away from representing the Mid-Atlantic Region in the Little League World Series.

The Pennsylvania state champion has dominated the bracket so far, run-ruling Washington and Maryland, and has one more game on Friday. A win would clinch a berth in the Little League World Series, the pinnacle of Little League Baseball hosted each summer in South Williamsport, Pa.

“They called out and said, ‘Representing the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,’ and I think everyone was like, ‘Wow,’ because it’s a big state. It’s not a small state,” coach Brad Hamilton told The Inquirer. “Being able to do that on the world stage at the Little League World Series would just be a dream come true for not just the boys, for the parents, and all the work they put into it as well. To be able to share that with everybody would be fabulous.”

The El Segundo, Calif., team lines the first base line and the Curacao team lines the third base line during introductions before the 2023 Little League World Series championship. Read more Gene J. Puskar / AP

Here’s everything you need to know about the team and how to watch them play:

Where is Council Rock Newtown?

Council Rock Newtown plays in Newtown, Bucks County, about a 30-mile drive from Center City.

Has it been to the Little League World Series before?

Council Rock Newtown has made the Little League World Series before, but it’s been nearly 20 years. It last won the Mid-Atlantic Region in 2005, when it knocked out Toms River, N.J., to advance to Williamsport.

When was the last time a local team made the LLWS?

The Philly area has been on a run recently. Media’s Little League made it in 2023. In 2021, Upper Providence Little League, from Delaware County, made the Little League World Series.

Who is on the team?

The Little League World Series is a 12-and-under tournament. Council Rock Newtown’s players have been together since they were 6 or 7, Hamilton said.

The team is coached by Hamilton and assistant coaches Doug Peiffer and Kyle Neeld, and includes (in alphabetical order): Gavin Caudill, Rocco DaBronzo, Wes Esteves, Brody Gage, Greyson Gage, Dean Hamilton, Saverio Longo, Tyler Neeld, Brayden Peiffer, Nick Schiller, Will Siveter, Ryan Uhl, and Tyler Wexler.

The tradition of sliding down the hill near Lamade Stadium is alive and well during the Little League World Series in 2023. Read more Heather Khalifa / Staff Photographer

How did Council Rock Newtown get here?

Council Rock Newtown won the district tournament and the Pennsylvania state tournament. It’s representing the state in the Mid-Atlantic Championship against teams from Maryland, Delaware, and Washington, D.C.

Who and when do they play next?

Council Rock Newtown will play at 3 p.m. Friday in Bristol, Conn., against Washington, D.C., which won Thursday’s play-in game over Maryland. The game comes five days after Council Rock Newtown defeated Washington, D.C., 13-1.

“It’s a really big moment because the first time we got into states, we came in third, and then the second time, when we were 11, we came in second,” said Neeld, who had three hits and pitched three one-run innings against Maryland on Tuesday. “Now we have the chance to go to the Little League World Series.”

How do I watch Council Rock Newtown play?

The Mid-Atlantic final will be televised live on ESPN and the ESPN app.

When would the team’s first LLWS game be?

If it wins and advances to the Little League World Series, Council Rock Newtown will play at 7 p.m. Thursday against the Southwest Region champion in South Williamsport.

What’s the full LLWS schedule?

The LLWS runs from Aug. 14-25. The full bracket is available on the LLWS website.