The injury Eagles corner Cre’Von LeBlanc suffered in Thursday’s first practice of training camp, on LeBlanc’s 26th birthday, is to his left foot, a source with knowledge of the situation said Saturday. The setback won’t end LeBlanc’s season, but he is going to have to stay off the foot “for a while," the source said.
LeBlanc rolled down a NovaCare corridor Saturday on one of those scooter-carts, his left foot in a boot. The Eagles were asked for comment and said they do not give injury updates.
Meanwhile, Alex Brown, the rookie corner the Eagles picked up on waivers Friday from the 49ers, practiced with his new teammates Saturday for the first time, and the team hosted former Dallas corner Orlando Scandrick on a free agent visit, according to a report by the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.
Scandrick, 32, played 10 seasons for the Cowboys, then spent 2018 with the Kansas City Chiefs. He worked out for the Minnesota Vikings earlier in the week.
LeBlanc, picked up on waivers from Detroit last Nov. 5, helped save the Eagles’ 2018 season with strong work down the stretch as a nickel corner. The secondary barely survived a blizzard of injuries that led to it using 10 corners by the end of the playoff loss at New Orleans. The Eagles opened this camp with the idea they were deep at corner, but Jalen Mills (foot) is on the active/PUP list, meaning he isn’t close to being ready, and Ronald Darby is a limited practice participant as he rehabs from ACL surgery.
Brown signed with the 49ers this spring as an undrafted rookie from South Carolina State, then was waived just before camp. He was still absorbing that news, he said, at home in Holly Hill, S.C., when his phone rang and he found out he was an Eagle.
“I was at home playing video games. I was about to go work out,” said Brown, who is listed at 5-11, 170. “Definitely a surprise. I like it here, though.”