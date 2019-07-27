LeBlanc, picked up on waivers from Detroit last Nov. 5, helped save the Eagles’ 2018 season with strong work down the stretch as a nickel corner. The secondary barely survived a blizzard of injuries that led to it using 10 corners by the end of the playoff loss at New Orleans. The Eagles opened this camp with the idea they were deep at corner, but Jalen Mills (foot) is on the active/PUP list, meaning he isn’t close to being ready, and Ronald Darby is a limited practice participant as he rehabs from ACL surgery.