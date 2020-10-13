Portugal announced that Cristiano Ronaldo has left the national team after testing positive for COVID-19. Ronaldo has been placed in isolation, and he’s currently asymptomatic.
The concern after Ronaldo’s test was the possibility of a outbreak throughout the national team. Ronaldo posted a picture yesterday of himself and teammates out to eat.
So far, the news has been good. Each Portugal player underwent further testing Tuesday, and no one else has tested positive.
Not only will he miss a UEFA Nations League match against Sweden on Wednesday, but questions about his availability for his club, Juventus, are lingering.
Juventus has a big showdown against Lionel Messi and Barcelona in 15 days. Italy’s quarantine rules require a 10-day quarantine after a positive test.
Fans savor the moment whenever there’s a Ronaldo-Messi showdown. Portugal’s statement said that Ronaldo is well without symptoms, so if he clears quarantine in 10 days, he can be back just in time.
The Los Angeles Chargers fans should be ecstatic despite a 1-4 record.
Justin Herbert again showed why he has a bright future. Based on Phillip Rivers' play so far in Indianapolis (not good), moving on from the veteran was the right decision, and Herbert may be an upgrade.
Herbert completed 20-of-34 passes for 264 yards and four touchdowns in the 30-27 loss against the Saints on Monday night. This came after losing Keenan Allen, his top target, early in the game to injury.
Even though the win-loss record has yet to show it, the Chargers have a dynamic player at quarterback. Herbert’s performance caught the eyes of viewers. He’s the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to throw four touchdowns on Monday Night Football.
After 16 days and two postponements, the Tennessee Titans are finally returning to the field.
The Titans and Buffalo Bills will play a Tuesday night football game at 7 p.m. on CBS. While most of the league has played five games, the Titans are finally getting their fourth.
More than 20 Titans players and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks. Now that the team is back playing, rust and availability are two big factors to watch.
The Titans had just one practice last week on Sunday. The facilities were closed for the previous 11 days.
Tennessee expects some of the 13 players from the Reserve/COVID list to return Tuesday. Starters DaQuan Jones and Beau Brinkley are back, as well as Isaiah Wilson and practice squad corner Greg Mabin.
Key contributors like Corey Davis, Adam Humphries, Jeffery Simmons and Kristian Fulton’s availability remain in question.
Even though Tennessee will be short-handed against a stout Buffalo squad, plenty of talent remains to make Tuesday night’s game intriguing.