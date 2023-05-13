On the final day, small schools took advantage of the big stage at the Dad Vail Regatta

The final day of the Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta, was for some, the final day of their college careers.

As one of the largest collegiate rowing races in the nation, it’s one that teams do not take lightly.

“We consider this the big one,” said Jefferson head coach Michiel Bartman. “It’s our last race of the season — and our most important one.”

Jefferson celebrated a second-place finish in the women’s varsity eight final for the Division II schools with their time of six minutes, 59.68 seconds, finishing just shy of first-place winner Embry-Riddle (6:50.38).

For Bryn Mawr coach, Katie Ely, her rowers get the fortune of being able to solely focus on the regatta, with classes over the year.

“It’s our final regatta, and it’s nearby our home,” said Ely. “Classes are over, so Dad Vail [is the focus] for us, we really try to bring everyone together on the team. Most other people on campus have left, so it really is an extra emphasis for our spring athletes to bond and come together for the final race of the season.”

That bonding found Bryn Mawr collect a second place medal in the Division III schools women’s varsity eight. Bryn Mawr clocked a 7:23.87, just 15 seconds behind first-place winner Stockton College (7:08.81).

During the regular season, the small schools generally race against Division I schools, but there are specific D-II and D-III categories, which coaches find to be an exciting opportunity.

“There’s a difference between the competition we see at D-I vs. D-III at Dad Vail,” said Ely. “However within the D-III [divisions] there’s lots to be competitive with.”

It’s a race that provides a great deal of motivation throughout the year, and one

“I really look forward to this regatta,” said Bartman. “Throughout the year I mention to my team how many days there are until Dad Vail, I use it as a countdown so that we can be excited and looking forward to a great race. It’s great to have a big race in Philly, it really allows friends and family to come over. This race is also so well known in Philly, and it really has a great reputation, and people outside of rowing also come to watch. It’s a good showcase of great Philly sports fans.”

Ely echoed those sentiments, adding:

“It makes all the difference in the world, especially for us as a smaller school,” she said. “We get quite a big group of walk-ons every year, so for them to see this huge Philly fan base that they otherwise wouldn’t be aware of is incredible.”

Temple, Drexel take home first-place trophies

Both Temple and Drexel took home top honors in several divisions on the final day of Dad Vail. For Drexel, it celebrated a win in the men’s varsity eight, taking the event for the second year in a row, this time crossing the line at 5:41.26, with La Salle coming in a close second at 5:43.29.

For the Owls, it found its men’s freshman novice four boats take first with a time of 7:01.09. Temple also led a top-3 Philly finish in the men’s 3V eight final coming in 5:55.11 ahead of Drexel (5:57.28) and St. Joseph’s (6:06.71).

The rundown of the final day of Dad Vail along the Cooper River can be found at dadvail.org.