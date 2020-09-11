Dak Prescott revealed Thursday that the combination of the pandemic and the loss of his brother has led to anxiety and depression. Prescott’s brother, Jace, died in April at age 31. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback also said while dealing with depression caused by the isolation of the pandemic, it was hard for him to find the motivation to work out.
“Before I can lead I’ve got to make sure that my mind is in the right place to do that," Prescott said. “I think that’s important to be vulnerable, to be genuine & to be transparent.”
Players, fans and media members offered their support for Prescott.
One person who didn’t agree with Prescott was Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless.
“I don’t have sympathy with him going public with, ‘I got depressed,’ ” Bayless said. “He’s the quarterback of America’s team, and you know and I know that this sport he plays, it is dog eat dog. If you reveal public any little weakness, it can affect your team’s ability to believe in you in the toughest spot.”
Bayless' statement led to heavy social media backlash. Fox Sports released a statement saying that it did not agree with Bayless' comments.
Serena Williams' record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title continues to elude her every time she closes in.
Williams was headed to a U.S. Open finals showdown with Naomi Osaka after a 6-1 dominant opening set, but everything went downhill from there. Victoria Azarenka defeated Williams 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.
It’s the latest example of Williams dominating her way through a tournament and teasing at making history. She had lost in the finals of four of the previous seven Grand Slams.
A 39th birthday is a little more than two weeks away. Some people are wondering how many more opportunities will Williams have.
Williams took a medical timeout in the third set against Azarenka, but she made no excuses.
“I don’t think that had anything to do with it,” Williams said. “Ultimately, it didn’t affect my play at all.”
The French Open is a little less than two weeks away, and while she did have concerns about the health guidelines, Williams is set to take another shot at the record.
The Miami Dolphins will join the Houston Texans as teams that are staying inside the locker room during the national anthem. Players are calling out the NFL’s gestures by demanding more action.
The demands were made in a 2-minute, 17-second video by players.
“We don’t need another publicity parade," players said. “We’re not puppets. If you speak up for change, then I’ll shut up and play.”
The NFL is playing “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing," referred to as the Black national anthem, before every Week 1 game. The league also announced in July that it will commit $250 million to social justice initiatives over the next 10 years.
The Dolphins are the lone team to make a video with demands. During the Chiefs-Texans game Thursday night, a statement from players on both teams appeared on the scoreboard during the “moment of unity” before the game.
“We support equality. We must end racism. We believe in justice for all. We must end police brutality. We choose unconditional love. We believe Black Lives Matter. It takes all of us."