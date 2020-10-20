There have been six weeks of NFL football, and NFC East teams have won five games combined.
The Dallas Cowboys lost, 38-10, on Monday Night Football to the Arizona Cardinals. Even with a 2-4 record, the Cowboys remain the only team with multiple wins in the NFC East.
Considering the Cowboys lost Dak Prescott, the Eagles' injury woes, the Giants' missing Saquon Barkley and Washington’s instability at quarterback, it’ll be a slow race to the finish line. Seven wins might be all it takes.
There’s also some bad luck involved. The NFC East’s cross-division opponents come from the AFC North and NFC West. Those are the only two divisions with three teams that have records over .500, and they’re the two winningest divisions.
Maybe the good records are because those are the strongest divisions in the league, or it could be that they’re beating up on the undermanned NFC East.
Sunday fans got a tease when Tua Tagovailoa completed two passes in the fourth quarter, but now he’s taking over. ESPN reports that Tagovailoa will be the Dolphins' starter after the bye week.
Miami is having a promising season with a 3-3 record. The Dolphins won five games total last season.
Ryan Fitzpatrick has been successful at quarterback, but if college was any indication, Tagovailoa should make the offense even more dynamic.
The Dolphins put Tagovailoa in a favorable situation by allowing him to take his time and learn from a savvy veteran. Fitzpatrick has played with eight teams in 16 seasons.
Each of the top-three quarterbacks from the 2020 NFL draft are now starters. Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert have more than held their own so far, and now it’ll be Tagovailoa’s turn.
If Herbert’s and Burrow’s performances are any indication, Tagovailoa should be the quarterback Dolphins fans have been savoring for years.
The Cincinnati Bengals are loaded at wide receiver, and those guys want the football. Unfortunately, there’s only one football going around, and John Ross is getting the short end of the stick.
Ross has two catches and seven total targets. Now, he’s entertaining trade ideas, according to NFL Network.
Ross might be best known for his record-breaking 4.22 40-yard dash at the 2017 NFL combine. That speed has played well in the NFL, but he hasn’t been healthy enough to showcase it. Outside of playing 13 games in 2018, he’s been available for 14 of 38 contests.
In 2019, it looked like Ross reached his potential. He started the season with back-to-back 100-yard performances and three touchdowns. He missed nine weeks after an injury in Week 4.
The Bengals have Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, A.J. Green and Auden Tate. Trading Ross might not be the worst idea since a team will more than likely take a chance on a guy with 4.22 speed.