Jones’ latest risk is on Aldon Smith. Smith signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Cowboys. Smith entered the NFL in 2011 as the seventh overall pick in the first round and didn’t disappoint. He finished 2012 with 19.5 sacks and his only pro bowl appearance, but he never played 16 games again. A pair of DUI charges and a violation of the NFL’s substance-abuse policy led to his release from the 49ers, and he played just one season in Oakland before being released after another NFL year-long suspension and an arrest that included a domestic violence charge.