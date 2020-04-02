Jerry Jones hasn’t been afraid to take risks on players with troubled pasts. He signed Greg Hardy, Adam “Pacman” Jones and traded for Rolando McClain with baggage from previous seasons. He also drafted talented pass rusher Randy Gregory in the second round after his stock fell due to a failed drug test at the 2015 NFL Combine.
Jones’ latest risk is on Aldon Smith. Smith signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Cowboys. Smith entered the NFL in 2011 as the seventh overall pick in the first round and didn’t disappoint. He finished 2012 with 19.5 sacks and his only pro bowl appearance, but he never played 16 games again. A pair of DUI charges and a violation of the NFL’s substance-abuse policy led to his release from the 49ers, and he played just one season in Oakland before being released after another NFL year-long suspension and an arrest that included a domestic violence charge.
When he’s on the field, Smith is a straight game-wrecker. He had the most sacks of any player in NFL history through their first two seasons for a reason. He is said to be clean and sober now, and if that’s the case, Jones’ latest risk may come with a nice reward.
Robert Kraft and the Patriots flew their team plane to China to pick up 1.4 million N95 masks for Massachusetts to help the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s an honor for our family to be a part of this humanitarian mission," Kraft said about the efforts.
And that wasn’t all, either. Kraft also gave an assist to the area of his alma mater.
The Nets announced on March 17 that four of their players received positive test results for COVID-19. Those players are now free of the symptoms.
Kevin Durant was the only Nets player to go public with his diagnosis. The Nets had received the most positive cases of the NBA teams that tested. All the players and staff were ordered to quarantine for 14 days after the results. No one in the Nets organization is believed to positive for the virus now.
NFL MVP Lamar Jackson formed a nice connection with first-year receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown in their time on the field last season. Those two were joined by another Broward County native, Antonio Brown, in a recent workout video.
Antonio and Marquise are cousins. Jackson and Antonio’s Florida roots, plus the Ravens’ need for another wide receiver could lead to the MVP calling in a favor to the front office.
No Ravens had more than 584 receiving yards last season. Before his off-the-field troubles last season, Antonio topped the Ravens’ total in eight straight seasons. And if any fan base knows what he brings to the tables, it’s the Ravens. They had a front-row seat twice a year for seven Pro Bowl seasons.
The Knicks are targeting Sixers general manager Elton Brand, according to a report. New York recently hired former player agent Leon Rose as the president of basketball operations, and he is believed to be leading the charge.
Brand’s contract with the Sixers will make him a hard pull. He can’t speak with other teams without permission while under contract, and the Sixers don’t seem like they will be willing to let him go.